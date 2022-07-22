Driver sells Eicher truck laden with biscuits just for Rs 1.25L

Aurangabad, July 22:

Driver with the help of his accomplices sold the Eicher Truck worth Rs 10 lakh laden with biscuits worth Rs 6 lakh just for Rs 1.25 lakh.

Driver Shaikh Babu Shaikh Osman (Pisadevi) was taking Eicher Truck laden with biscuits from Nagpur to Bhivandi. He called the truck owner from Savangi petrol pump that the truck was stolen. After searching the truck for three days, the truck owner lodged a complaint with Chikalthana police on July 20.

The police started investigation and found that the driver with the help of his accomplices sold the truck and the biscuits, all worth Rs 16 lakh for just Rs 1.20 lakh. The police seized the truck and biscuits from Jalgaon, informed PI Devidas Gaat.

Police said, complainant Rajendra Kachre (Maliwada) runs a transport busineess. On July 11, Shaikh Babu was taking the truck (MH20 EG 4287) laden with biscuits from Nagpur to Bhivandi. The truck was parked at Savangi Beed By-pass Road at a petrol pump between July 14 and 16.

When Kachare went there, he did not find the truck. Hence, he lodted a complaint with Chikalthana police on July 20.

PI Gaat, PSI Balaji Dhangare, , Deepak Deshmukh, and Sudhakar Bochare started the investigation. It was found that Shaikh Babu with the help of his accomplice Shaikh Khalil Abdul Rahim (Katkat Gate) sold the truck and biscuits to a scrap vendor Zakir Amin Khan (Jalgaon).

Babu’s accomplices Shaikh Kamim Shaikh (Misarwadi) and Amer Bablu Shaikh (Dawalwadi, Badnapur) took the truck to Jalgaon and handed over to the scrap vendor.

The Chikalthana police team reached Jalgaon. Scrap vendor Zakir had given this truck to his uncle Yasin Khan to convert it in to the scrap. Yasin had parked this truck at a open space at Master Colony in Jalgaon. The police arrested Yasin and Zakir and seized the truck and the biscuits.