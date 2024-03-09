Driver steals LPG worth Rs 4L from gas tanker

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj police have registered a case against an absconding driver, who stole away gas worth Rs 4 lakh from the tanker and disappeared after leaving the vehicle near Limbe Jalgaon toll plaza. The accused driver had also switched off his mobile phone and turned off the GPS installed in the tanker to avoid tracing of the tanker’s movement.

It is learned that Nagpur’s Confidence Petroleum India Limited (Go Gas) imports LPG from foreign countries and supplies it to the different gas pump stations in various districts of the state.

It so happened that the driver Govind Sugriv Gude (Marekari Galli, Dharmapuri, Beed) filled 20.70 tonnes of LPG from JSW Jaigarh Port (Ratnagiri) in the tanker (bearing number UP 53, ET 4125) on February 25. The delivery of gas was to be made at different pump stations in and around Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

On February 29, the driver delivered a quantity of 4.670 tonnes of gas to a pump station in Kanchanwadi; 7.30 tonnes in Chikalthana, and 3.260 tonnes in Jalna. On March 2 midnight, the driver proceeded to Waluj to deliver the remaining 5.11 tonnes of gas. While on the way, the driver switched off his mobile phone and also turned off the GPS of the tanker near Jhalta Phata. Hence the manager Sagar Patel raised suspicion. Hence the company officials got worried and started searching for the vehicle and the driver. They found the tanker lying abandoned near the Limbe Jalgaon toll plaza.

Ironically, the tanker was empty. There was no gas in it. Besides, the company manager also found other vehicle gadgets and tools like Stepney, Jack, etc missing. Hence the company manager Patel lodged a complaint against driver Govind for stealing things of valuing Rs 4.33 lakh including 5.110 tonnes of gas worth Rs 4.08 lakh.

Further investigation is on by PSI Sakharam Dilwale under the guidance of the police inspector Rajendra Sahane.