Drizzle in some parts, Heavy rain in others; 9 mm rainfall recorded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rain lashed the city around 4:15 pm on Saturday. While some areas witnessed heavy downpour, waterlogging was reported on roads in low-lying areas. In other parts, only light drizzle occurred. The Chikalthana weather station recorded 9 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm, whereas the MGM University weather station recorded 4.4 mm.

Since Saturday morning, the city had been under cloudy skies. Around 4:15 pm, rain began with 20 minutes of heavy showers, followed by drizzle until 5:30 pm. After a brief break, drizzle resumed again post 7 pm. Roads, including those along Jalna Road and other localities, saw accumulated water.

Padegaon receives 3.8 mm rainfall

The MGM University weather station recorded 4.4 mm rainfall, while MGM Padgaon School weather station recorded 3.8 mm. Rain is expected to continue for the next five days, said weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar.