Drug addicts nabbed in GMCH

The issue of security in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has once again come to fore. The security guards nabbed three drug addicts and seized marijuana packets, a cutter, and some keys from them. They were later handed over to Begumpura police.

Security guard Yogesh Shendge found these three persons in suspicious condition near OPD. The guards brought them to the staff room. Two of them were under the influence of drugs.

The Begumpura police station squad came and took them to the police station. The action was executed by security supervisor M H Bachate, guards Ganesh Rathod, Atmaram Chavan, Yogesh Shendge, Kalyan Lokhande, Somnath Uttam Rathod and Nilesh Nikam.