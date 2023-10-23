Drug case accused Jiteshkumar in DRI custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Judicial magistrate (first class ) A V Musale on Monday ordered to keep the injured accused of the drug seizure case worth Rs 250 crore Jiteshkumar Hinhoriya Premjibhai in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Similarly, additional sessions judge N S Momin as per the request by DRI remanded the other accused in the case Sandeep Shankar Kamawat in Judicial custody and he was sent to the Harsul prison.

An investigating team including DRI officers and the Gujarat police conducted raids at various places in the city on October 20 and 21 and seized 44 kgs of narcotic substances including Cocaine, Mephedrone, and Ketamine. In this case, two courts issued independent orders.

Accused Jiteshkumar tried to commit suicide at the DRI local office in Cidco by cutting his throat and hand in the toilet on Sunday. He is being treated in the MGM Hospital. Kamawat was remanded in the one-day police custody.

The DRI officers produced the injured Jayeshkumar before the judicial magistrate (first class) through video conferencing on Monday morning. However, the court observed that he could not speak and may be in an unconscious condition, so the court filed an application. The officers submit the application in the afternoon. However, permission was granted to keep Jiteshkumar in the custody of DRI until the treatment was going on. He will have to be produced before the court after his recovery with the certificate of the doctors, the order stated.

Kamawat was remanded in the police custody on Sunday. He was produced before Justice Musale’s court on Monday. As he was produced before the court on a second occasion, Justice Musale granted the permission to produce him before the special court.

Jiteshkumar’s lawyer Gopal Pandey said, Jitesh is a chemical engineer. The raw material seized by the concerned officers cannot be called narcotic drugs until a test report is received. Anything can be said after the report is out. Adv Pande was assisted by Adv NIranjan Pandey, Adv Shivam Pande, Adv Rupa Sakla and Adv Kiran Kulkarni. Special government prosecutor P P Dawalkar appeared for DRI.

After the order by Justice Musale, the officers produced Kamawat before the additional sessions court of Justice N S Momin. Adv Dawalkar told the court, that the concerned case has been registered with DRI, Pune and requested the court for his judicial custody. Adv Mahendra Nainaav appeared for Kamawat.

Jiteshkumar’s wife partner in company

Jiteshkumar established the entire setup of the Mahalaxmi Company. His wife was the partner in the company, but she left the partnership afterward, the DRI officers said on the condition of anonymity.