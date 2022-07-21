Drug peddler gets RI and fine

Aurangabad, July 21:

Additional sessions Judge Vijay Kulkarni on Thursday sentenced drug peddler Shaikh Atif Shaikh Abdulla (42, Chelipura) 3 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,500 fine under various section for selling sedative pills illegally.

As per the complaint lodged by then Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer Varsha Mahajan, the police and FDA officers arrested accused Shaikh Atif on October 18, 2019, for selling sedative pills illegally at Nizamoddin Chowk. The police seized 187 pills of Nitrazepam Nitravet from him. A case was registered in this regard with City Chowk police station.

PSI Patharkar after investigation filed a charge-sheet with the court. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar brought to the notice of the court that the accused had possessed sedative pills. After the consumption of these pills, criminal attitude is developed among children and other people. Hence, the accused should get a maximum punishment, so that people involved in such activities will get a check.

After the hearing, the court sentenced 3 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine as per IPC section 328 and six months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 500 fine as per section 276.