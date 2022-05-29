Drug peddlers possessing weapon arrested

Aurangabad, May 29:

The special squad of City Chowk police arrested two drug peddlers possessing sharp weapons selling sedative pills to the addicts in Chilipura area on Saturday, informed senior PI Ashok Giri.

City Chowk police station special squad Rohit Gangurde received the information that two persons are selling sedative pills. The police team rushed to the spot and arrested Shaikh Mohammad Wasim alias Mammu Salim Jani Mia and Shaikh Sohel Shaikh Ismail (both residents of Garmpani). The police seized more than 55 sedative pills and sharp knife from them. They did not had the permit to sell the pills and it cannot be sold without the prescription of the doctors. A case has been registered against them under NDPS Act with City Chowkpolice station.

The police action was executed by PSI Gangurde, drug inspector D D Marewad, constable Munir Pathan, Vilas Kale, Janardan Nikam, Shaikh Abdul Gaffar, Majid Patel, Gajanan Shelke, Deshram More, Abhijit Gaikwad and Santosh Shankpath.