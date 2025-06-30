Drug trafficking in industrial estate: Scrap dealer, sons stay silent in police custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Scrap dealer Baban Khan and his sons Kalim and Salim arrested for allegedly trafficking mephedrone (MD) using hazardous pharmaceutical waste, remain tight-lipped in police custody, hampering the investigation into a suspected drug racket originating from an industrial estate.

The trio was arrested following a June 25 raid that exposed the use of chemical waste from Mylan Pharmaceuticals to produce banned narcotics. Despite police efforts, the accused have refused to disclose details about the supply chain, buyers, or collaborators. Their custody ends on Sunday, and further police strategy is awaited.

Toxic trail: From waste to narcotics

Two trucks leaving Mylan’s premises were intercepted near Sajapur. A search revealed barrels and chemical powder used in drug manufacturing. Police claim this material was stored in Khan’s warehouse, repackaged, and sold to traffickers as synthetic drugs.

Focus shifts to Mylan staff

On Saturday, statements of eight Mylan officials were recorded at the police commissionerate. Investigators are probing who oversaw chemical usage, waste management, and transportation contracts. Based on these details, police aim to identify those responsible for the illegal diversion of pharmaceutical waste.

Regulatory silence raises concern

Despite clear guidelines, no firm action has been taken by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Hazardous waste is supposed to be treated at in-house sewage treatment plants (ATP) before being sent to centralized treatment facilities. Highly toxic residues must be transported to authorized facilities in Pune or Nagpur for disposal. However, to cut costs, several companies reportedly hand over such waste to local scrap dealers violating environmental laws with impunity. While police acted swiftly, the MPCB has only carried out a token inquiry, raising concerns about systemic oversight and regulatory negligence.