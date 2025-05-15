Drunk auto driver creates ruckus on road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A drunk auto driver created chaos under the Mondha crossroad flyover on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, He shouted, rolled on the road, and pushed commuters, disrupting traffic. Eyewitnesses confirmed the driver was heavily intoxicated and behaved aggressively. Traffic police tried to remove him, but he resisted and attempted to attack them. Finally, Jawaharnagar Police intervened and detained him.