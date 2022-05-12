Drunkard brothers in inebriated condition sleep beside dead mother

Aurangabad, May 12:

Mother died at night but her two drunkard sons unaware of her death slept beside her. When the neighbours got suspicious due to the stinking, they with the help of the police opened the door and the incident came to the fore. The incident occurred on May 8 night.

A 65 years old woman was living with her two drunkard sons in Hudco N-9 area. Her husband and one another son were living away from her. She used to remain ill as she was suffering from arthritis. Both her sons were habitual drunkards. On Sunday night, they came home in an inebriated condition. She was lying dead. However, they did not realize that she was dead. They put their beds near her and slept. The neighbours found that the house was stinking at around 10 pm. They informed about it the Cidco police. Under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, constable Subhash Shewale and others went to the spot. They woke up the drunkards and found that their mother was dead. Both her sons were not even able to stand properly. The police then took her to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

The next day, one of her sons came to GMCH and was heavily drunk. He told that he does not have money to conduct the last rites of his mother. The police, with the help of a women’s self-help group, gathered some money and performed the last rites on the old woman.

Meanwhile, both the sons of the deceased woman are married, but their wives have abandoned them due to their drinking habits, the sources said.