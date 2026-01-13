Drunken man creates ruckus at Chikalthana Police Station, abuses officers and threatens false complaint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol caused a commotion at Chikalthana police station on Monday afternoon and evening, verbally abusing and pushing police officers, and later threatening to file a false complaint.

The accused have been identified as Kachru Rambhau Dehade, his wife Suman Kachru Dehade, and their son Karan Dehade (residents of Girner Tanda). A case has been registered against them at MIDC Cidco police station.

According to police, at around 1 pm on Monday, Kachru, accompanied by his son Karan and wife Suman, came to the police station. Kachru, who was reportedly intoxicated, began shouting and creating a scene when police inquired about his visit. His wife and son also joined in the commotion. Police inspector Rathod tried to calm them, but Kachru allegedly shoved the officers, after which the group continued to make a ruckus outside the station.

Policewomen, including constable Surekha Saundarmal, were on duty at the station at the time. Kachru and Suman were sent to GMCH for medical examination. However, at around 8 pm, Karan and Suman returned to the police station and entered the office of police inspector Kiran Darwade, shouting loudly and threatening to file false complaints for not accepting their grievances.

A case has been filed against Kachru Rambhau Dehade, Karan Kachru Dehade, and Suman Kachru Dehade at MIDC Cidco police station, and further investigation is underway.