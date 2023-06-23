Drunken MSRTC employees beat doctor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees and one other in an inebriated condition severely beat a doctor in his hospital near Kartiki Hotel on Thursday night. The Kranti Chowk police arrested three accused within 24 hours. The accused have been identified as Sunil Jadhav (Sangle Galli, Harsul), Shridhar Holambe (Beed), Nilesh Shikhre (Harshnagar), and their accomplice Akshay Salve (Satara area).

Police said, MSRTC workers on Thursday night worked for the election of the MSRTC Credit Co-operative Society election to be held on Friday. After completing the preparations on Thursday night, the four accused drank liquor and went to the hospital of dermatologist Dr Deepak Maslekar near Hotel Kartiki. They created a ruckus on the hospital premises and entered the hospital, abused and beat the doctor with an iron rod. Dr Maslekar sustained severe head injuries. A case was registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. Investigating officer PSI Choturam Thube inspected the CCTV footage of the area and searched the accused. Three of them were arrested.

On receiving the information, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former corporator Sachin Khaire and others went to the police station and demanded to PI Santosh Patil to arrest the accused immediately.