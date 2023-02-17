Drunken PSI booked for indecent behaviour in Mayurban Cly

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a surprising development, a case has been registered against PSI Anil Bodle (54, Mayurban Colony) with Jawaharnagar Police Station. The PSI has been charged with misbehaving with women staying in the colony, in a drunken state, on Thursday at 6.30 pm. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the complaint, Bodle is posted at Satara Police Station and stays in Mayurban Colony. On Thursday evening, he was hitting a ball on the wall of one woman’s house for 15 minutes at a stretch. Hence the woman came out of the house and took the ball. The PSI gave a nasty look towards her and told her to give back the ball and started using abusive words. The victim woman shared the incident with other women residents in the colony. Later on, all women met Bodle and objected to his indecent behaviour. However, he again abused them and told them does anyone has the courage to lodge a complaint against any police official. The disappointed women members then reached Jawaharnagar Police Station and registered a case against the PSI. Further investigation is by PSI Raut. The police station has issued a notice to Bodle and the statements of women are being recorded for further action.

Chaos in Jawaharnagar PS

Bodle in a drunken state reached the Jawaharnagar Police Station on Friday evening and created a chaotic scene in front of the senior officer of the police station.

BJP delegation meets CP

The angry women members of the colony along with BJP’s women wing met the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and urged him to take strict action against Bodle for his indecent behaviour and book him on the charge of molestation. They also underlined that he has done the same with other women also in the past. The office-bearers including general secretary Savita Kulkarni, state vice president Adv Madhuri Adwant, Amruta Palodkar and others were present on the occasion.