‘Dry Run’ conducted for aircraft take-off in foggy conditions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A preparedness drill (dry run) was conducted on Saturday at Chikalthana International Airport with the participation of airlines, Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Meteorological Department and other agencies to assess readiness for foggy conditions. The exercise focused on weather forecast support, passenger convenience and ensuring effective communication in case of flight delays.

Foggy conditions occur every winter, often causing difficulties in aircraft take-offs and landings and sometimes leading to flight diversions. The drill assessed whether the airport is adequately prepared to manage increased passenger crowds during such situations. Arrangements such as passenger seating, provision of refreshments inside the terminal, standby washrooms to accommodate additional passengers and procedures related to flight diversions were reviewed and rehearsed.

Airport director Sharad Yeole, CISF deputy commandant Govind Kulkarni, and officials from IndiGo and Air India were present during the exercise.

Photo:

Airport officials and staff during the preparedness drill at the airport.