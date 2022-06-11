DTE extends ‘Pragati & Saksham’ scholarships registration date

Aurangabad, June 11:

The Directorate of Technical Education extended the last date of registration for All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) scholarships up to June 15.

The AICTE appointed the DTE as a nodal agency to implement its ‘Pragati and Saksham’ scholarship for the academic year 2021-22 through the national scholarship portal (www.scholarships.gov.in) of the State Government’s MahaDBT portal for girls and specially-abled students. The scholarship amount is deposited directly in the student's account instead of the college’s collector. The students pursuing diploma to degree technical courses in different categories can avail themselves of the scholarship.

The last date of registration for the candidates was May 31 while last it was extended up to June 15. The students whose application form for the academic year 2020-21 was sent back to the college can also apply.

The family income of the candidate should be less than Rs 8 lakhs per annum.

Around Rs 30,000 will be paid along with a Rs 2,000 contingency allowance permanent (for 10 months) for each selected candidate.

Names of the scholarship

--Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (technical diploma and degree courses)

--Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (technical degree and diploma courses)

--AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme (technical diploma and degree courses)