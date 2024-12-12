‘Dumni’ kites challenge local craft

Artisans in this historic city, known for crafting kites, are facing fierce competition this year. Traditionally, their kites have been in high demand as far as Nizamabad. However, the ‘Dumni’ kites from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh are now dominating the skies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

‘Dumni’ kites compete

During Makar Sankranti, kite sales are booming across the city. Alongside local kites like 'Pauna', 'Dhaacha' and 'Aadhaa' the 'Dumni' kite from Lucknow is seeing a surge in demand. Out of every 100 kites sold, 40 are 'Dumni' kites.

Demand for low-pressure kites rising

The city’s low air pressure boosts the popularity of thin, lightweight kites. Local artisans craft these kites with thin paper and string along the edges, a unique specialty of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, artisans from Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur have now adopted this technique, increasing competition between our city and Lucknow, according to kite trader Syed Aminuddin.

Kite prices range from Rs 5 to Rs 50

Kites in the city are available at various price points. The 'Dugga' kite sells for Rs 5, while the 'Dhaacha' kite costs Rs 50. The 'Aadhaa' kite is priced at Rs 12, 'Pauna' kites range from Rs 15 to Rs 18, and 'Dumni' kites sell for Rs 5 to Rs 25.

Photo - Youths admire Lucknow's ‘Dumni’ kites at a shop.