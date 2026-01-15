Duplicate voters, EVM glitches create chaos in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Polling in Prabhag 8, 9, 10 and 11 under Election Returning Officer–(Zone -5) faced disruptions due to repeated EVM malfunctions and duplicate entries in the electoral roll. Confusion was reported at Geeta Balvidya Mandir, Rajendranagar, where voters initially barred for appearing twice were later allowed to vote after submitting affidavits.

Elderly voters face hardship

Voters rushed between centres searching for their designated booths. Elderly voters at Fatema Urdu Primary School (Powerloom–Chikalthana) and V.R. Scholar Den School (N-9) struggled with staircases, as ramps were absent despite wheelchairs being available.

Naregaon under virtual lockdown; police commissioner takes strict action

Following Wednesday night clashes in Naregaon, polling was conducted under heavy police deployment. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar visited the Municipal Central Primary and Secondary School centre at 10 am, seized mobile phones from representatives inside booths, and ordered case registration. Drone announcements guided voters on polling instructions.

Health issues at polling centres

Health issues were reported at several centres: a police personnel felt weak at N-7, while staff experienced high blood pressure; medical staff provided on-site treatment. Polling closed strictly at 5.30 pm, allowing only those present before the deadline to vote.

58% voter turnout

Across 170 polling centres, 107 candidates contested in Prabhag 8–11, with an average voter turnout of 58%.

Photo caption: Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar inspects the Municipal Central Primary and Secondary School polling centre in Naregaon.