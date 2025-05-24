'DVET tops State in 100 days office improvement prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various activities were organised in the first 100 days after the formation of the Mahayuti Government. The quality of the district-level offices in the second phase was announced. In this, the District Vocational Education and Training (DVET) Office in the city, which plans ITI education, has also won first place in the State.

Under the '100 Days Office Reforms Programme' announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a competitive evaluation of 40 divisional and 42 district-level offices in the State was conducted.

For this, direct field observation and document evaluation were conducted by the Central Government's Quality Council of India (QCI)

In this, the DVET Office of the city won the first position in the State-level district category.

Abhijit Alte (DVET Officer) said that the DVET recorded excellent performance. “For this, the guidance of the Director of the Department, District Collector, Joint Director and others was received. Similar innovative activities will be implemented in the future as well,” he added.