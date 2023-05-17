E-Buses on Pune route, fare and discounts same as other buses

One way journey to cost Rs 515 to Pune from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new E-bus Shivai will operate between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune, providing commuters with a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation option. The fare for these e-buses will be identical to that of the Shivshahi bus, priced at Rs 515. Additionally, passengers will also be eligible for various discounts offered by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

After months of anticipation, the first e-bus named Shivai arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, followed by two more buses. Two additional buses are scheduled to enter the city on Thursday. In total, five e-buses will operate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune, while another five will travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The ST corporation had planned to commence passenger services for these e-buses from Thursday.

Sachin Kshirsagar, the division controller, confirmed that the fare for e-buses would match that of the Shivshahi bus. Furthermore, all discounts provided by the ST corporation will be applicable to these e-buses as well.

Confusion over inauguration of the buses

Given the launch of e-bus services in Mumbai on May 1, attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, there was a deliberation on whether to hold a formal inauguration ceremony for the e-buses entering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The authorities are considering marking the arrival of e-buses with a ceremonial event.