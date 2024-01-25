E-waste collection through 55 centres in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appealed to the citizens to hand over their e-waste at their nearest centre, out of the 55 centres set up in different parts of the city.

The CSN First and Purnam EcoVision Foundation are the co-host in the drive.

The deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav has appealed to the citizens to hand over the e-waste to the ‘ghantagadis’ visiting their areas as well.

The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, CMIA, MASSIA and 20 other organisations and associations are participating in the drive.

The industrialist and vice president of CSN First Mukund Kulkarni made the symbolic inauguration of the ‘e-waste centre’ in Gomtesh Market area.

Somnath Jadhav said, “ The Ecovision Foundation will repair the computers, laptops and TVs collected during the e-waste drive and will give them to orphanages, schools and needy students free of cost.”

