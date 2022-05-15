‘Earn & Learn’ scheme resumed in Bamu

Aurangabad, May 15:

The Students Development Department (SDD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) resumed ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme first time in post-Covid situation.

It may be noted that students who stay in hostels had left to their native place when the first Covid wave began. Subsequently, the implementation of the Earn and Learn’ scheme was also stopped.

With the decline in the second wave of Covid, the offline classes were restarted in the 50 academic departments of the university campus for the second session of the current academic year.

The students returned to the campus after a gap of two and half years after the hostel facility was made available.

Talking to this newspaper, director of SDD Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said as students joined offline classes, the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme was resumed.

“A total of 350 students who are financially weak are doing postgraduate courses or MPhil or Ph D research in departments were selected for this year. As per the norms, only 10 per cent students from each department are given opportunities in the scheme. The department conducts an interview and recommends the students' names,” he said.

Box

Rs 2 k given monthly

Each selected is given Rs 2,000 monthly for working under the scheme.

Box

What is Earn & Learn scheme?

With a view to providing financial help to poor and needy PG students, the university began implementing the scheme for a long time. In the beginning, only a few students were selected.

This scheme took its shape, especially after name extension of Bamu. Under the scheme, the selected students have to make files, folders, envelopes which are supplied to the different sections of Bamu or work at xerox centre for specific hours. Some of them are given works in horticulture projects in which Mango, Guava, blackberry and tamarind and custard apple.