Eco-Friendly Idols See 20–30% uptick as students, families, and vendors embrace sustainable celebrations, blending tradition with green practices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi as Shadu Mati Ganpati idols steal the spotlight, blending tradition, artistry, and eco-friendly celebration.

According to Lokmat Times’ on-ground observation, out of every 10 stalls of Ganesh idols, only 2 feature Shadu Mati idols. Despite this, their popularity is growing steadily. Families and collectors are taking extra care to follow eco-friendly immersion practices, minimizing the environmental impact on local water bodies. Unlike POP idols, which release harmful chemicals and non-biodegradable materials into water bodies, Shadu Mati and red-soil idols are eco-friendly, dissolve quickly, and leave no toxic residue, making them safe for the environment. The municipal corporation has also created eight artificial ponds across the city for Ganesh visarjan to further reduce water pollution. Vendors stress that Shadu Mati Ganpati is not just an idol; it represents sustainable celebration, community spirit, and devotion coming alive in every home.

-----------------

Bal ganesh trend

Shadu Mati idols this year highlight the Bal Ganesh theme, with varieties including Mahadev, Little Ganesh, Baby Ganesh, and more dominating the festive market.

----------------

Rising demand for Shadu Mati

Eco-friendly Shadu Mati Ganesh idols are witnessing strong demand this festive season. Prices begin at Rs 400 for the smallest 15 cm idol and go up to Rs 20,000 for larger ones. Compared to plaster idols, most devotees are now preferring Shadu Mati Ganpati for a sustainable and traditional celebration.

-----------------

Shadu Mati Legacy

“I have been making only Shadu Mati Ganpati for over 20 years. While POP idols take just 15 minutes, a Shadu idol needs half a day but dissolves within 15 minutes, leaving no pollution. This art is my family’s legacy, and I proudly carry it forward.”

– Digamber Rutele, Artist

----------------

Proud Ganesh Idol Maker

With 15 years of experience, Durvesh stands as the city’s one of the few Shadu Mati idol maker and vendor. Sourcing materials from his own industry in Raigad, he has sold nearly 900 idols locally this year. The most challenging part of working with Shadu Mati Ganpati, he says, is the transportation.

– Durvesh Bhairav, Vendor, Priyaditya Swagat Hall, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road

-------------------

Students embrace Eco Idols

“Here in our city, the adoption of eco-friendly Ganesh idols has gone up by 20 to 30 percent. What excites me most is seeing students so aware they’re making and worshipping their own Shadu Mati idols instead of POP. This is a big, inspiring change for our city this year, and it gives me hope for a greener future.”

– Ravi Choudhary, NGO founder president

----------------------

Choose Eco Ganesh

“We urge all citizens to use eco-friendly Ganesh idols to minimize pollution during immersions. MPCB is also conducting awareness workshops in various cities. Responsible celebrations help keep our water bodies clean while preserving traditional practices. Every small step counts toward protecting the environment while honoring our devotion.”

– Achyut Nandavate, MPCB Sub-Regional Officer