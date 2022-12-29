Economics subject is in good demand due to globalisation

Aurangabad: “There are many career avenues in economics subjectbecause of the revolution in post-globalisation across the world,” said Sharad Bhingare, scholar and auditor.

He was speaking in a programme organised on career guidance jointly by the Economics Department and Sahakar Maharshi Balasaheb Pawar Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday. Economics Department Dr Sunil Narwade presided over the ceremony.

Dr Ashok Pawar, Dr Chandrakant Kokate, Dr Purushottam Deshmukh, Shailesh More and others were present.

Sharad Bhingare said that students should maintain consistency while preparing for competitive examinations. “One gets success surely when one sets a goal and then prepares for the competitive examination. Students from rural areas should remove their inferiority complex and start their studies afresh. They should be away from distractions while preparing for the examination,” he added. Dr Sunil Narwade also spoke. Dr Deshmukh conducted the proceedings of the programme.