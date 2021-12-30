Edn department orders closure of fake university in Waluj, Director, higher education initiates action against ATI Varsity after complaint from student

Aurangabad, Dec 30: Director (higher education) Dr Dhanraj Mane has ordered the closure of unauthoried ATI University being run near Pandharpur bus stand in Waluj area. The order states that the fake university should return any fees charged from students.

A student had complained with Dr Mane about an advertisement being made viral on WhatsApp groups regarding admission to the ATI University. Dr Mane asked joint director (higher education) Dr Ranjisingh Nimbalkar to probe the complaint. The latter visited Mahavir Chowk in Pandharpur but found the office of the so called university closed. On November 18, a messenger was sent to serve notice on Asif Qureshi who was running the university but barring a watchman no one was found. So, the notice was pasted on the door with a copy given to the watchman. All mobile numbers of Qureshi were switched off. As he did not reply to the notice within the stipulated period, Dr Nimbalkar presented a report to Mane. Taking recourse to the provisions in the Maharashtra Unauthorised Institutions and Unauthorised Courses of Study in Agriculture, Animal and Fishery Sciences, Health Sciences, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education (Prohibition) Act, 2013, Dr Mane ordered closure of the university.