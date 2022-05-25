Edn Department to verify teachers character: Commissioner Mandhre

Aurangabad, May 25:

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhre said that the school education department would verify the character of teachers, officers, employees and peons from the new academic year.

Talking to newsmen in the city on Wednesday evening, Suraj Mandhre who was in the city to take a review of the education department said that orders would be issued for the schools while Education Department would pay attention towards the implementation of the orders.

“Parents are raising a question about the administration of the schools over students' safety. Parents are also asking about what action is taken against the schools by the Education Department. We are thinking about the teachers' character verification which will be implemented in the new academic year,” he said.

The new academic year begins in June. Private schools mostly appoint teachers in the new session. He said that the education society should have information about the appointed teachers like any criminal case registered.

Mandhre said that instructions would be issued to get activated closed-circuit TV cameras and use modern technology from the safety point of view of students.

The employees of the education department from the city were already informed in the first week of May that the education commissioner would arrive here. The department’s staff made to have no pendency of files. He took a review of the department of the city.