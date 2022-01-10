Edn, Revenue Depts officers to visit 2,131 schools once a month

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The administration of Zilla Parishad (ZP) started implementing ‘Ek Diwas Shalesathi (One-Day for School)’ initiative in the district to improve, students strength, education quality and facilities in ZP schools.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne instructed grade I and II officers to visit the schools in the district one day every month and help in solving the problem under the initiative. New initiatives are being implemented for sustaining schools in the age of competition.

The officers of the Education and Revenue Departments will have to submit the evaluation report to the education department on the 25th of every month. There are 4,602 schools in the district. Of them, 2,0131 schools belong to ZP.

The education department does not have enough officers to look after the problems and remove shortcomings of the schools.

The schools were closed for more than one year and half years due to the Covid situation. Students suffered academic losses during this period. The level of education has dropped and the pending questions of the schools have been ignored.

Besides teachers, the help of Government officers is being taken to reduce the drop-out ratio and maintain the schools.

The school education department took a decision in September 2021 about giving one day for the school by the class I and II officers of the revenue and rural development department.

Accordingly, the district collector, tehsildar, CEO, bloc development officer and district level class I and II Government officers will visit the school once a month.

There will be 100 marks evaluation. Of them, 20 will be given for basic facilities like washroom potable water, boundary wall, sports ground and electricity while five marks for meetings, 15 marks for maintaining students strength, people’s participation and biometric attendance and 20 marks for the first aid kits, fire extinguisher, computer, Internet, laboratory and library facilities.