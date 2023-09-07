Educated man indulged in vehicle thefts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man after completing a course in animation worked in the construction industry as a designer. However, due to the bad company and addiction indulged in criminal activities. The Cidco police while searching a vehicle thief arrested him red-handed on Wednesday. The arrested has been identified as Santosh Ashok Surse (34, Sara Parivartan, Harsul).

Police said, Sainath Khelwane from Sillod had parked his motorcycle in front of Deogiri Bank at Sharad T-point on August 26 morning, but it was stolen. Similarly, the motorcycle of Shivaji Gadekar was also stolen from the same place.

Under the guidance of PI Geeta Bagwade, PSI Amol Mhaske and Krishna Ghayal started the investigation. They received the information that a man is using different motorcycles without registration numbers on it. The police laid a trap and arrested Surse from Jadhavwadi. The police seized three stolen motorcycles from him.

Surse completed a course in animation and was an expert in designing in the construction industry. However, he came in contact with the bad company and became addicted to the liquor. He then indulged in criminal activities with his friends. They used to steal motorcycles and park them near Balasaheb Garden in the N-11 Cidco area. He confessed that he sold some stolen motorcycles earlier.

The police action was executed by constable Subhash Shewale, Mangesh Pawar, Lalkhan Pathan, Vishal Sonawane, Amol Ambhore and others.