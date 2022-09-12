Education Dept waiting for transferred teachers

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad has been waiting for the teachers who were transferred here from other districts under the inter-district transfer policy.

A total of 149 teachers were transferred to the Aurangabad ZP schools from other districts.

The Government has issued directives to the schools to relieve of duty of transferred teachers by September 5 so that they can join the new place.

Of them, 53 teachers joined the education department of ZP of the district to date. The policy of giving placement in the new schools was not fixed until all remaining teachers arrive here for the joining.

It may be noted that the teachers have been waiting for the inter-district transfer process for the past two years. The transfer process was completed this year.

The transfer orders of all ZP teachers were issued online on August 24. A total of 170 teachers from Aurangabad ZP school were transferred to other districts. Of them, 168 were relieved of their charge.

Meanwhile, the examination of the first session will commence soon. Therefore, many schools in the district have been waiting for teachers. Nearly 25 transferred teachers joined the Education Department of the district before September 5.

Those who joined the education department here have been waiting for the placement. They will have to wait for some more days for the placement. The reason is that ZP Chief Executive Officer and education officer were busy with Chief Minister’s visit as protocol.