Education officer assures MESA of fulfilling pending demands

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Education Officer (Primary) of Zilla Parishad Jaishri Chavan assured the members of the Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) of fulfiling their pending demands including reimbursement of RTE fees.

MESA office-bearers staged an agitation recently for their different demands. So, Education Officer Jaishri Chavan called a meeting with the association office-bearers to listen to their problems.

The delegation comprising MESA district general secretary Ratnakar Phalke, Praveen Avhale, Prahlad Shinde, Hanuman Bhondve, Sandeep Lagame, Sunil Magar and Shaikh Zia went out of the chamber of the officer when she did not take their demands seriously.

The other officers of the education department interfered in the matter and convinced the education officer about the demands.

Finally, the education officer assured them of solving their problems in the next few days.

The other demands of the association included parents should pay full fees before the end of each academic year as per the Government norms, giving RTE certificate, no action should be taken against any school until 25 per cent of parents complaint in writing on bond paper and illegal schools should be closed down. Bhagwan Pawar, Popat Khaire, Yogesh Ambhore, Manjusha Shukla and others were also present.