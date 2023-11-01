Efficient administration needs financial discipline: Dr Shirsath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The efficient, dynamic and transparent administration of university needs financial discipline,” said Dr Shyam Shirasath, pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised on Tuesday to give farewell to in-charge finance and accounting officer Pradeepkumar Shivajirao Deshmukh on his retirement. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Principal Dr Sunita Shinde and Head of General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar were seated on the dais.

Dr Shyam Shirsath said that Deshmukh's contribution to bringing financial discipline to the accounting department would be remembered forever. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said 46 teachers and staff retired in the last year, and the number of staff is decreasing day by day, due to which the administration is under pressure.

Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Vikram Khillare, Naresh Shinde, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Umakant Rathod and others were present. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Bharat Wagh proposed a of thanks.