Efforts being made to include A’bad among 50 selected cities list: Minister Dr Karad

Aurangabad:

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that there is a big share for railways and road development in the budget presented by the Central Government for the financial year 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that Rs 10,600 crore fund was allocated for the railways in the State.

“This time around, there is an increase of 2,000 crore rupees compared to last year. A provision of Rs 2.54 lakh crores was made for road development in the entire country. The exact share of the State will be revealed in April. There is a provision for Rs 3, 582 crores for some cities. They included Nagpur (Rs 589 crores), Aurangabad (Rs 380 crores), Thane (Rs 800 crores), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminals (Rs 1813 crores),” he said.

A provision of Rs 10,007 crores was made for the development of infrastructure in Mumbai and other parts of the State.

He said that a huge provision was also made for roads being developed by the National Highway Authority of India in the State.

Dr Karad said that the total amount allocated in the budget is Rs 45.03 lakh crore for the financial year 2023. Out of which, the amount of capital expenditure is Rs 10. 20 lakh crores.

“India is known as the fifth largest economy in the world. By 2016, India will be in third place after America and China,” he added.

BJP General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, its city president Shirish Boralkar, former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, Jalinder Shendge, Hemant Khedkar, Gopinath Wagh and others were present.

Rs 6,200 Cr DPR to NHAI

The DPR of Rs 6,200 crores for the integrated flyover from Shendra to Waluj was submitted to NHAI on February 10. Dr Karad said that the decision on the flyover is likely to be taken soon.

A’bad in 50 selected cities

In this year's budget, the Central Government announced a special tourism package to be given to 50 cities in order to promote domestic and foreign tourism and create a platform for youths and new industries.

He said that he would try to get included the city in that 50 cities list of a special tourism package, an innovative concept

of the Central Government.

Karad said communication facilities, tourist guides, high-quality food facilities and tourist security would be provided in those 50 cities.

Efforts for domestic air service

Dr Karad said that he is pursuing to get flight services to 10 cities from Aurangabad. “Efforts are being made for starting air services to Goa, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Nanded, Nagpur, Chennai, and Jaipur from here,” he added.