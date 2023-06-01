Efforts being taken to bring defence, drone custer: Bhagwat Karad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Efforts are being taken to bring a defence and drone cluster so that the youths in the district will get ample job opportunities. The irregular water supply for six to seven days presently will be regularized and water will be supplied through meters by 2024”, assured union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was discussing various issues with the editors of Lokmat Group here on Thursday.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Loksabha election, Dr Karad informed about the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ drive.

The paper currency will be closed and digital currency will be introduced but it cannot be said with certainty that when it will happen. We are also taking efforts to bring EV Ather and Texla company in the city.

The union government has provided Rs 1,000 crore for Amrut Yojana. Rs 2,500 crore was sanctioned for Jaljeevan Mission. Through this scheme, each village will receive water through tap. Although the works under Amrut - 2 are not satifactory but the High Court has a vigil on these works. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar is also looking into it. If the scheme is completed by 2024, 610 MLD water will be supplied and 35 lakh people can get adequate water. By 2023, water supply schedule in the city can be done after three days.

An electric train will start soon. A double line tender worth Rs 999 crore has been processed. A Rs 150 crore C-doppler has been sanctioned but it is not available yet.

Under the ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ drive, 1,000 prominent people in the city will be contacted and suggestions will be sought from them and a report will be made, he said.

Under the 30 minister, 30 states initiative, I have been given the responsibility of Goa.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has started 537 various schemes. Efforts are being taken so that these schemes should reach the common people. A booklet in this regard are being distributed at each house. In the coming days, traders and intellectual conventions will be organised. A lecture of Sudhanshu Mishra will be organised on the subject of ‘Emergency’. Similarly, 100 camps will be organised to mark the Yoga Day on June 21, Dr Karad said.

BJP city chief Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makariye, Mahesh Malwatkar and others were present.