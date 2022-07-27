Efforts for starting new air services from city

Aurangabad, July 27:

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF)is taking efforts to start new air services from the city. The officials including ATDF president Jaswant Singh and ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee, chairman Sunit Kothari held discussions with various airline lines, The airline companies has assured of new air services from the city soon, informed Kothari.

“We had extensive meetings with Air India’s new team under the Tata Management at their New Delhi headquarters. Discussions were held with Air India officials about all viable routes and options for both domestic and International routes with a road map for the next 12 to 24 months.

The newly appointed MD & CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson listened patiently to various suggested routes and their business dynamics.

An extensive discussion was also held with the Alliance Air officials for their ATR aircraft equipment routes, especially Pune - Aurangabad - Pune, and Udaypur - Aurangabad, Kothari added.