Efforts to get neonatal surgeries covered by insurance

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad: Discussion on solving the issue of the post of surgeons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Surgery on newborns is still not covered by insurance. There was no attempt for that. But now we will discuss with the insurance companies and try to get insurance cover for these surgeries, said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state for finance and chairman of the coordination committee of the ‘IAPSCON 2023’ on Friday.

Dr Karad inaugurated the 49th National conference of Pediatric Surgeons and Pediatric Urologists on Friday evening. While expressing his views on diseases and surgeries in newborns, Karad emphasized on getting insurance cover. Moreover, he also assured that we will try to solve this problem by talking to the health department of each state to create surgeon posts at the district level. The book penned by Dr Santosh Totla 'Bachcho ki Janmajat Vikruti evam shalyachiktsa’ was published on the occasion.

Karad planted the saplings of pediatric surgery

Union minister Dr Karad planted pediatric surgery saplings in the city. Now it has become a tree. The secretary of the coordination committee Dr RJ Totla said that the city has got the honor of hosting the first IAPS CON national conference due to his efforts.

Various surgeries performed

The conference will cover pediatric tumors, robotic surgery, post-surgical management, etc. Doctors presented research essays on the topics. President of IAPS Dr Dasmeet Singh Khokhar, secretary Dr Sanjay Rao, Dr Ramesh Babu, Dr Ramesh Bajaj, Dr Syed Kaisaruddin and others were present.