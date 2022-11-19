Efforts to make Aurangabad district as 'Super Brand'

Collector Pandey: Initiative to implement 7-point programme

Vikas Raut

Aurangabad:

Timely completion of city water supply scheme, completion of booster water supply scheme worth Rs 193 crores, revival of Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan, development of Ellora-Ghrishneshwar temple and its premises, prioritizing the work of sports university, construction of administrative complex on the site of labor colony, industrial investment, Mheismal- Girijamata temple and premises development and giving an identity of a super brand to the district by marketing tourism and crafts here at all levels will be my top priority, said district collector Astik Kumar Pandey during a courtesy visit to Lokmat for the first time after assuming office as the collector.

He highlighted many projects and schemes including the 7-point programme which he wants to implement in the future along with the work being done at the administrative level. Decisions will be taken at the government level to bring industry and investment here. But focus will be on marketing of the industrial strengths of the district. DMIC will get good investment till July 2023, said Pandey. Lokmat Executive Director Karan Darda welcomed him with a bouquet.

Current initiatives at the administrative level

Pandey said, the delegation of G-20 Council will come to Aurangabad. The delegation will be in the city for two days in February, which is a big achievement. In this background, it is planned to complete Aurangabad to Ajanta road, organize one of the three days of Ellora-Ajanta festival for the international representatives. The city has been made smart by spending Rs 1,000 crores. The issue of appointment of doctors in government medical college and hospital will be cleared by March.

Metro, flyover will change identity

The work of Samruddhi expressway has been completed. Land acquisition draft for airport runway expansion is in its final stage. Funds of Rs 450 and 550 crores will be required for this work. The work of Ajanta road will be completed by the end of January. After the metro and continuous flyover, the standard of living of the city will rise.

Water supply scheme for bollages

Water supply scheme for villages in fringe areas under Jal Jivan Mission is going to be important for rural water supply schemes. At present, 90 percent of the schemes have been approved by the government. There is a need for work in the health and education department. We will work with full capacity to ensure that the mother is safe. Efforts will be made to provide local level health facilities to the villagers. The planning committee for education is trying to complete the concept of smart classes by March. Efforts are being made to improve the quality of Zilla Parishad schools. Instructions have been given to all the officers regarding giving government land for solar energy.

Solar water treatment plant

The District Planning Committee has decided to provide solar powered water purification centers in rural areas. The concept is to supply clean drinking water to most of the villages by installing a water tank of 20,000 liters.

Let's know our river campaign

Increasing urbanization and industrialization are adversely affecting rivers. Collector Pandey said that he intends to conserve the river by implementing the campaign 'Let's know our river'.

Global marketing of Paithani, Himru, Bidri

Paithani, Himru, Bidri are the indigenous arts of this place. We intend to do global marketing. A friend in Austria wanted to give Paithani, a Bidri art product, to an investor. Since then there is a plan to market these arts globally. Focus will be on the export of these artifacts and boost tourism and industry in Auric.