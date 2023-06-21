Efforts underway to introduce Angiography services at civil hospital

Doctors and nurses from GMCH honored for performing 100 successful angiography procedures

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), efforts are now being made for cath lab in district civil hospital. Therefore, it is hoped that angiography and angioplasty will be possible in the district hospital in the coming period.

Angiography was done on 100 patients suffering from heart disease in last 10 months in super specialty hospital in GMCH. On this occasion, on Wednesday, the doctor in the department of cardiology were felicitated by GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod. Officer on special duty Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Head of department of medicine Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Sanjeevani Gaikwad and others were present. Cardiologist Dr Ganesh Sapkal, Dr Pradeep Devkate, Dr Rohit Valse, Chhaya Kapileshwari, Indira Kilbile, Savita Ghorpade, Natha Chavan, Pooja Jagtap and Nitin Pathare were felicitated.

Blockage for 6 out of 10 people

Blockages are found in 5 to 6 patients out of 10 who undergo angiography. In that case, angioplasty or bypass has to be done. The rest of the patients benefit from medication, said Dr Pradeep Devkate.

Recruitment process, angioplasty possible in 3 months

The recruitment process is being implemented by the directorate of medical education and research and the examinations were also conducted. In the next 3 months the recruitment process will be completed and manpower will be available and various inpatient services including angioplasty are expected to start in the super specialty hospital.