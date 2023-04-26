Eid celebrations at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated at Winchester International English School. Importance of Eid was highlighted by teachers in English, Hindi Marathi and Urdu. The programme was anchored by Saba Anjum. The special assembly began with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran.

Students wore coloured Eid dresses and greeted each other by hugging and exchanging greetings Eid Mubarak. School director Dr Afsar Khan gave prospective of celebrating Eid in present time by keeping sense of brotherhood and secularism as people of various religions join together in Eid celebrations wholeheartedly.

Supervisor Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.