Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Procession Shifted On This Date in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Ganeshotsav

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (BPUH), will be celebrated on September 5 this year. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra has a decades-old tradition of holding the Julus-e-Mohammadi (religious procession) on this occasion. However, as Ganesh immersion will take place on September 6, commissioner of police (CP) Pravin Pawar requested the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Coordination Committee to hold the procession two days later to maintain law and order.

The committee accepted the request and decided that the Julus will be held on September 8 at 9 am. The procession will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin Chowk in Shahgunj, pass through the old city, and return to the same point.

On Monday afternoon, CP Pawar held a meeting with office-bearers of the coordination committee. For the past three years, Ganeshotsav and Eid have fallen close together, creating similar scheduling challenges. In the last two years too, the Julus had to be postponed. This year, since some routes of the procession coincide with Ganesh Mandals, Pawar urged the committee to reschedule it to avoid any law and order issues.

Deputy commissioners Ratnakar Navale, Prashant Swami, Pankaj Atulkar, po-lice inspectors Shivaji Budhwant, Sunil Mane, Nirmala Pardeshi, Avinash Aghav, along with convenor of committee Dr Shaikh Murtuza, Asad Ullah Khan Tarrar, Adv. Ziauddin Biabani, Qazi Aref, Qazi Shakeel, Mukar-ram Bagwala, Ejaz Zaidi, and Dr Ashfaq Iqbal were present at the meeting.