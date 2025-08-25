Eid-e-Milad 2025: Crescent Moon of Rabi al-Awwal Sighted in India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Be Celebrated On This Date

Rabi al-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after Safar. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Maulud-un-Nabi or Eid Milad, which falls on the 12th day of Rabi-Ul-Awal and is one of the annual festivals of Muslims. The crescent moon of Rabi al-Awwal was sighted on Sunday, August 24, 2025, after namaaz-e-magreeb in different parts of the country; therefore, the date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 has been determined. Following this, markets came alive as people began preparations for the festival.

Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan (Moon Sighting Committees in India) has announced that the crescent moon of Rabi al-Awwal 1447 AH was sighted on Sunday evening. The first day of the month will be observed on August 25, 2025, which is today.

Today (August 25), marked the first day of Rabi ul-Awwal. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal. Therefore, the Muslim community in India will celebrate Eid on Friday, September 5, 2025. This day commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam). The tradition of celebrating his birth began several centuries after his passing.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: Virat Darshan of GSB Seva Mandal’s MahaGanapati on August 25, Idol to Shine With 69 Kg of Gold and 336 Kg of Silver.

On this day, Islamic flags are hoisted in streets and neighbourhoods, Durood and Salam are recited in mosques, and Muslims give Zakat to the poor. Feeding the needy and giving charity on Eid e Milad is considered highly rewarding. Additionally, mosques hold gatherings where the life, qualities, achievements and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are narrated.

On this day, people distribute refreshments, such as juices, falooda, etc, to people who participate in the Eid-e-Milad procession. People also carry huge replica of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, a main mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, also Masjid al-Haram, which also Great Mosque of Mecca, in Saudi.