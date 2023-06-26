Ravi Bishnoi quits Rajasthan joins Gujarat for 2023-24 domestic season

Ravi Bishnoi, the Indian leg-spinner, has switched from his home state team of Rajasthan to join the Gujarat side ahead of the new domestic season. Bishnoi made the announcement on his Instagram account, where he posted a photo of himself wearing the Gujarat Cricket Association's training kit.The Jodhpur-based spinner has played 10 T20Is and one ODI for India so far, and he proved his worth with the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking 16 wickets.

Bishnoi played one first-class match for Rajasthan in 2022, and he also represented the state in a few List-A and T20 tournaments. He will now be looking to make a name for himself with Gujarat, and he will have the opportunity to learn from veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who also plays for the state.

Despite being one of the most sought-after bowlers in the IPL, Bishnoi did not get enough chances for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy last season and had to warm the bench even though they stateside played a couple of games in his hometown of Jodhpur.The move to Gujarat is a good opportunity for Bishnoi, as he will be playing in a team with a strong track record in domestic cricket