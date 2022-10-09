Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour & gaiety

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated in the city on Sunday with religious fervour and gaiety. Various programmes were organised in the different parts of the city for the celebration. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

First time after two years of Covid, a large procession (Julus-e-Mohammadi) was taken out. Thousands of followers participated in the procession that began from Nizamuddin Auliya Chowk this morning.

Greeting the followers, Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta urged people to adopt the message of humanity, peace and brotherhood of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

The office-bearers of the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi Organising Committee welcomed the police officers.

This was the 30th procession of the committee in the city. The procession was welcomed at different places in the city. The participants of the procession were wearing white colour attired, colourful turbans and were holding big flags.

A big stage was erected at Jinsi Chowk to welcome the procession on arrival from Shahganj, Rajabazaar and Nawabpura. Flower petals were sprayed on the procession at Shah Bazaar. A flag was hoisted at Lotakranja while crackers were let off at Buddhinlane on a big level. Syed Mushir Hussain on behalf of Shia brethren welcomed the procession. The second flag hoisting was done at Nayeebasti-Juna Bazaar.

Mukarram Baugwala on behalf of the Bohra committee welcomed the Julus at City Chowk. Sweets were distributed to the participants. The procession returned to Hazrat Nizamuddin Chowk via Gandhi Putla route. Asadullah Khan recited ‘Salam’ while adv Ziauddin Biyabani recited verses from Quran. Raju Pimple welcomed the convener of the procession Dr Shaikh Murtuza at Raja Bazaar.

All the office-bearers of the organising committee took efforts for the success of the procession. Former mayor Rashid Mamu, Congress City Unit president Shaikh Yusuf, Javed Qureshi, Dr Ashfaque Iqbal, Tayyab Zafar, Mir Hidayat Ali, Syed Asefuddin, Qazi Shakeel, Navin Oberoi and others were present.

box

Food & Sharbat distributed

Food and ‘Sharbat’ were distributed at various colonies, including Rahmania Colony, Shahganj, Lota Karanja, Roshan Gate, Sillekhana, Cantonment and Kiradpura, on the occasion, on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.