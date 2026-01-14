Eight bullet bikes seized for loud noise; illegal silencers busted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vaijapur police carried out a major operation on Wednesday against bikers disturbing citizens’ sleep with ear-piercing noise. Eight bullet riders, who modified their silencers to produce a firecracker-like “Indori Patakha” sound, were penalized. Their silencers were seized, and a total fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed.

In recent days, senior citizens and patients had been troubled by the late-night and early-morning bike noise. Acting on these complaints, Police Inspector Satyajit Taitawale formed a special squad, which set traps across different parts of the city to catch violators. Some garage owners illegally modify silencers, and police have now turned their attention to them as well. The action was carried out by PSI Nitin Nalawade, Eknath Nagargoje, and their team.