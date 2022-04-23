Eighth accused in Manoj Avhad murder case arrested

Eight persons brutally murdered the watchman of Meghawale Hall in Hudco area Manoj Avhad by beating him severely with wooden rods on Wednesday evening. The accused shot a video while beat Manoj inhumanly. The police on Thursday arrested seven accused seen in the video but the eighth was at large.

The Cidco police on Saturday arrested the eight accused Samvidhan Punjaram Jadhav (25, Shatabdinagar, Hudco).

Police said, the accused severely beat Manoj with kicks, fists and wooden rods over the suspicion of stealing light focuses and wires from the Hall. They beat him conscientiously for around one and a half years due to which he died. The police arrested Sagar Ganpat Kharat, Sunny Ganpat Kharat, Satish Bhaskar Khare, Anand Laxman Gaikwad, Anand Bhausaheb Solas, Ashtapal Ramesh Gawai, Shivam Narendra Tupe (all residents of TV Centre area). The eighth accused Samvidhan was arrested in Hudco area on Saturday, informed API Shraddha Waidande.

Accused in PC

All the accused arrested on Thursday were remanded in the police custody. The police are minutely investigating all the facts in the case and strictly interrogating the accused. Four days before the murder, a mobile phone and a silver chain of a woman were stolen during a function at Meghawale Hall. The accused suspected that Manoj has stolen it. Two days back, light focuses and wires were stolen from the Hall. As the accused were running the hall, they suspected Manoj’s involvement in this theft too. The accused confessed that they killed Manoj over the suspicion of theft, the police said.