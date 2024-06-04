Eknath-led Shinde Sena's Bhumre leads by 1.32 lakh votes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) candidate Sandeepan Bhumre, representing Mahayuti, is leading by lakhs of votes from his rivals AIMIM candidate and sitting MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-SHSUBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire as per the completion of the 26th round of the counting of votes for Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency at MIT on Beed Bypass, this late in the evening.

There were 37 candidates in the fray, apart from NOTA, from Aurangabad Constituency. As per the 26th round, Bhumre polled 4.72 lakh votes, Imtiaz Jaleel secured 3.39 lakh votes and Khaire got 2.89 lakh votes. Bhumre is leading by a margin of 1.32 lakh votes from his first rival Imtiaz Jaleel and by a margin of 1.82 lakh votes from his second rival Khaire.

The others in the race, who were also in the news, like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s candidate Afsar Khan polled 68,632 votes and an independent Harshawardhan Jadhav got 39,645 votes. Another independent Surendra Gajbhare also garnered 10,716 votes. Meanwhile, the figure of NOTA is 5689.

It may be noted that the counting of votes is underway under the supervision of the returning officer (RO) and collector Deelip Swami by deputy election officer Devendra Katke and his team.