Eknath Shinde & Industries Minister Samant hold public meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For campaigning in support of Shinde Sena candidates—which have fielded 95 candidates in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) election-the only major public rally addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was held at the football ground near the TV Centre.

Industries Minister Uday Samant held a half-day campaign tour and addressed corner meetings at five locations.

Besides this, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Vilas Jagtap, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, and Subhash Patil held corner meetings and participated in campaign rallies in various Prabhags to support the candidates.

Although all three constituent parties of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the State are in power together, they are contesting the CSMC elections against one another. Shinde Sena has fielded 95 candidates across 26 Prabhags.

In an effort to ensure the highest possible number of victories for its own candidates, Shinde Sena also inducted some dissatisfied leaders from the BJP and granted them party tickets.

Despite fielding such a large number of candidates, only two senior party leaders—Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant—visited the city from outside to campaign for the party’s candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde addressed a single campaign rally at the TV Centre. Prior to this, Industries Minister Uday Samant inaugurated campaign offices of candidates in several wards in the east and west areas of the city and addressed corner meetings there.

Film Artists participate in canvassing

To campaign for Shinde Sena candidates in Prabhag 18 and 29 of the West Assembly Constituency of the city, film artists Pravin Tarde and Mangesh Desai conduced corner meetings at three locations.