Elderly mother dies from grief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic turn of events, Bhagubai Bhimrao Kakade (90) succumbed to shock on Tuesday, just hours before the Raksha programme for her son Pandit Kakade. The Kakade family, residents of Aland in Phulambri, faced a series of heartbreaks within fifteen months. Initially, Bhagubai's grandson Santosh Kakade (30) passed away, followed by her son Sahebrao Kakade (55) on December 19, 2023, and then her eldest son Pandit Kakade (58) on January 1. Bhagubai deeply affected by these losses, grappled with the overwhelming grief of losing three members within a short span and passed away in a state of shock.