Elderly retired teacher robbed of Rs 8,000 by rickshaw driver

Culprits apprehended within hours by Pundaliknagar police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An eighty-year-old retired teacher, Vishwanath Suryabhan Surase, fell victim to a robbery while traveling in a rickshaw after visiting his wife at MediArt Hospital in Pundliknagar. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Pundaliknagar police apprehended the culprit within six hours.

According to police, Surase boarded a rickshaw to go to Shivajinagar and another passenger joined later. The co-passenger, along with the rickshaw driver, forcibly took Rs 8,000 from Surase's pockets while engaging him in conversation. Overpowered by the assailants and fearing for his life, Surase was then forced to alight in the Garkheda area. Upon reaching the Pundliknagar police station, Surase reported the incident, prompting police inspector Rajshree Ade to take immediate action.

Within six hours, the police apprehended the rickshaw driver, Sheikh Waseem Akram Sheikh Abdul Kader (40, Chishtia Colony, N6, Cidco). The accused was found in possession of the stolen cash and the rickshaw. The Pundliknagar police presented the arrested culprits in court, where they were granted two days of police custody by the judge. PSI Sandeep Kale is further investigating the case.