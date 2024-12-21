Elderly woman injured in protest accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A resident from Bhoiwada was severely injured when her foot got trapped under a turning bus during a protest at Mil Corner Chowk on Friday around 12.30 pm.

The resident has been identified as Laxmibai Sadashiv Bansode (65). Police said the protest, organized by the Republican Sena (Anandraj Ambedkar Group), drew a large crowd. Laxmibai, who had just collected medicine from a nearby shop, stopped near the traffic barrier to meet a relative participating in the protest. As she was standing, a bus (MH 18 - BZ 1228) taking a U-turn at Mil Corner Chowk moved forward, trapping her foot between the rear wheel and the barrier. The bus ran over her foot, causing serious injuries. Laxmibai is being treated at GMCH. A case has been registered at Begumpura Police Station and charges are expected to be pressed soon, said PI Mangesh Jagtap.