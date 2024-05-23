Elderly woman robbed by thieves posing as police officers

Thieves tell the woman that they are conducting a survey on the rise of thefts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city continues to experience a rise in theft and robbery incidents, with a recent case highlighting a new tactic used by thieves. On May 22, a 67-year-old woman was deceived and robbed of 3 tolas of gold jewelry by individuals posing as police officers conducting a survey on the rise of thefts.

According to police, Ratnaprabha Bagde, a resident of N-7, was on her way to visit her daughter Dr Rohini Mule in the Ambedkarnagar area at 9 am, when she was approached by two men on a motorcycle. The men, pretending to be police officers, convinced Bagde that they were investigating the increase in thefts in the city and advised her to secure her jewelry. They then called out to a third accomplice to remove his own jewelry as a demonstration. Bagde, believing their ruse, removed her three tola bangles and necklace worth Rs 31,000.

The thieves pretended to wrap the jewelry in Bagde's saree and then fled the scene. It was only after Bagde walked some distance and checked her saree that she realized her jewelry was missing. She immediately informed her family and lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station. Similar thefts were reported six months ago in the Jawaharnagar and Osmanpura areas, where elderly individuals were also targeted. Despite these reports, the police have yet to apprehend the culprits. The case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.