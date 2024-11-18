Election administration gets alerted as campaigning process ends in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The election campaign for the Legislative Assembly elections came to a halt at 6 pm on Monday. With the sound of the campaign silenced, the election administration is now on high alert for the next 48 hours. On November 19, the entire election machinery will be deployed to polling stations. Flying squads will increase their patrols across the district until the voting process is completed, said the District Collector Deelip Swami, while addressing a press conference on Monday evening.

A total of 397 candidates had filed nominations for the elections, out of which 214 withdrew. Voting will take place for 183 candidates contesting from nine assembly constituencies on November 20, and vote counting will be conducted on November 23. Except for Vaijapur, two ballot units will be used in all constituencies in the district. After training on the morning of November 19, staff will head to polling stations between 3 pm and 4 pm. The administration will closely monitor social media campaigns during the next 48 hours, said the collector.

The Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, and Deputy Collector Devendra Katke were present at the press conference.

EVMs Required

Ballot Units - 7,430

Control Units - 3,917 and

VVPATs - 4,343

Polling Stations in the District

Total - 3,273

Urban - 1,290 and

Rural - 1,983

Polling Stations (Urban Area) - 423

Polling Stations (Rural) - 1,229

Polling Stations (Police Commissionerate Area) - 1,261

Polling Stations (Police Superintendent Area) - 2,012 and- Sensitive Polling Stations - 40

Voter Statistics

Total Voters - 3,227,051

Male Voters - 1,663,183

Female Voters - 1,539,421

Disabled Voters - 27,964

Service Voters - 2,508

Vehicle Arrangements

Total Vehicles Needed - 1,596

ST Buses - 374

Auto-Rickshaws - 150

Staff Requirements

Male Staff - 10,798

Female Staff - 7,200

Total Staff - 18,178

Police Force Deployment

City Police Force:

Police Staff - 1,823

Officers - 123

CRPF - 2,693

Rural Police Force:

Police Staff - 2,291

Officers - 137

Home Voting

Total Votes - 4,714

Votes Cast - 4,071 (79 pc)

Postal Ballots

Total Postal Votes - 13,341

Votes Cast - 9,699 (73 pc)

Service Voters

Total Votes - 2,208

Votes Cast - 10

Health Administration Arrangements

Total Medical Staff - 3,103

Medical Officers - 371

Arrangements for Disabled Voters

Wheelchairs at 1,510 polling stations

Police Machinery in the Police Superintendent Area

Constituencies - 6

Polling Stations - 1,244

Police Personnel - 2,140

Home Guards - 1,500

Sensitive Polling Stations - 27