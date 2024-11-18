Election administration gets alerted as campaigning process ends in district
November 18, 2024
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The election campaign for the Legislative Assembly elections came to a halt at 6 pm on Monday. With the sound of the campaign silenced, the election administration is now on high alert for the next 48 hours. On November 19, the entire election machinery will be deployed to polling stations. Flying squads will increase their patrols across the district until the voting process is completed, said the District Collector Deelip Swami, while addressing a press conference on Monday evening.
A total of 397 candidates had filed nominations for the elections, out of which 214 withdrew. Voting will take place for 183 candidates contesting from nine assembly constituencies on November 20, and vote counting will be conducted on November 23. Except for Vaijapur, two ballot units will be used in all constituencies in the district. After training on the morning of November 19, staff will head to polling stations between 3 pm and 4 pm. The administration will closely monitor social media campaigns during the next 48 hours, said the collector.
The Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, and Deputy Collector Devendra Katke were present at the press conference.
EVMs Required
Ballot Units - 7,430
Control Units - 3,917 and
VVPATs - 4,343
Polling Stations in the District
Total - 3,273
Urban - 1,290 and
Rural - 1,983
Polling Stations (Urban Area) - 423
Polling Stations (Rural) - 1,229
Polling Stations (Police Commissionerate Area) - 1,261
Polling Stations (Police Superintendent Area) - 2,012 and- Sensitive Polling Stations - 40
Voter Statistics
Total Voters - 3,227,051
Male Voters - 1,663,183
Female Voters - 1,539,421
Disabled Voters - 27,964
Service Voters - 2,508
Vehicle Arrangements
Total Vehicles Needed - 1,596
ST Buses - 374
Auto-Rickshaws - 150
Staff Requirements
Male Staff - 10,798
Female Staff - 7,200
Total Staff - 18,178
Police Force Deployment
City Police Force:
Police Staff - 1,823
Officers - 123
CRPF - 2,693
Rural Police Force:
Police Staff - 2,291
Officers - 137
Home Voting
Total Votes - 4,714
Votes Cast - 4,071 (79 pc)
Postal Ballots
Total Postal Votes - 13,341
Votes Cast - 9,699 (73 pc)
Service Voters
Total Votes - 2,208
Votes Cast - 10
Health Administration Arrangements
Total Medical Staff - 3,103
Medical Officers - 371
Arrangements for Disabled Voters
Wheelchairs at 1,510 polling stations
Police Machinery in the Police Superintendent Area
Constituencies - 6
Polling Stations - 1,244
Police Personnel - 2,140
Home Guards - 1,500
